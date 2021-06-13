Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $96,185,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after purchasing an additional 171,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.75. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $144.03 and a 52 week high of $191.69. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

