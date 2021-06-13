WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 2,010.0% in May

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 2,010.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.68.
WEED Company Profile
See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.