WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 2,010.0% in May

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 2,010.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Get WEED alerts:

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for WEED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.