Weik Capital Management Acquires 9,215 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 268.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $237.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

