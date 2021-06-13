Weik Capital Management Acquires Shares of 4,000 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Weik Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $105.48 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $106.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

