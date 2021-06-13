Weik Capital Management Buys 630 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.3% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.22.

