Weik Capital Management Buys 85 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for about 2.4% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Diageo stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $195.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.47.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

