Weik Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,713 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

NYSE LMT opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.