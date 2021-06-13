Weik Capital Management Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Weik Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.