Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $44.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock worth $6,038,482. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

