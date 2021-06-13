Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 177.5% from the May 13th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 31,207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHF opened at $8.12 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

