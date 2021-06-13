Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 214,681 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 163,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MNP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 9,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

