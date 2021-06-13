Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.38. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

