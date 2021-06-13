White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $3,047,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,399.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,159.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,228 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $478.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.67.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. Equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

