White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 1.08% of O2Micro International worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OIIM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $7.22 on Friday. O2Micro International Limited has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.70.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. Equities analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM).

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.