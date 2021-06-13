White Pine Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.93 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

