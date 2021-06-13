Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.