Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $2.17 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 159.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after buying an additional 4,298,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. 31,090,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,231,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

