Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Fortis makes up 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,885,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. 224,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.