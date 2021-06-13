YouGov (LON:YOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,160.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and last traded at GBX 1,140 ($14.89), with a volume of 52861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,145 ($14.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,074.80. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

In other YouGov news, insider Ashley G. Martin bought 491 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,008.20 ($6,543.25).

YouGov Company Profile (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

