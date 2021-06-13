Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $84,914.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,854 shares of company stock worth $364,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 832,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

