Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $786.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce $786.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $732.65 million. Cabot posted sales of $518.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,771. Cabot has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

