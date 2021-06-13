Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post sales of $248.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the lowest is $247.67 million. FireEye reported sales of $229.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FEYE stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. 3,920,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,260. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. FireEye has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

