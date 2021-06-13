Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.67. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

NYSE FE opened at $38.76 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

