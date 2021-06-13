Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

GNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genocea Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

