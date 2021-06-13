Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Golden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,956 shares of company stock worth $6,059,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.13. 114,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.