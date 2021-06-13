Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post sales of $17.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.46 million and the lowest is $8.07 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $15.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $72.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $111.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $207.67 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter worth $200,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,417. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.90. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

