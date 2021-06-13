Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 2,050,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,612. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

