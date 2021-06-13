Zacks: Analysts Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

ADM stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

