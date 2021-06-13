Zacks: Analysts Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Will Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will report earnings per share of $3.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $3.06. Medifast reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.11 to $15.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MED traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,629. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

