Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Announce $2.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. Owens Corning reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. 1,161,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,876. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.97. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

