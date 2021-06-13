Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. The Timken posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

