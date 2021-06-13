Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $463.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will announce $463.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $482.09 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $472.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,157,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

