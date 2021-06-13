Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.70 Million

Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $269.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.11 million and the highest is $274.40 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $227.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,796. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in Pegasystems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $131.29 on Friday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $89.32 and a twelve month high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -247.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.