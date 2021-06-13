Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. RPM International posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of RPM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 295,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. RPM International has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

