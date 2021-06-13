Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $463.69 Million

Brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to announce sales of $463.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.18 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $400.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,907. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIMC traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

