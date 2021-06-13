Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will announce $18.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.35 million and the lowest is $18.12 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $74.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

AUTO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

