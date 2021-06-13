Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CBRE Group by 343.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,362. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.96.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

