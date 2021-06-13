Zacks: Brokerages Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $126.57.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

