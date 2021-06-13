Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 416,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,308. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $804.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,226. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.