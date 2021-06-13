Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.25) to ($8.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($10.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,054 shares of company stock valued at $883,622. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.04. The stock had a trading volume of 382,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

