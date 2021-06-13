Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$2.41 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.55). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.25) to ($8.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($10.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,054 shares of company stock valued at $883,622. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of MRTX stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.04. The stock had a trading volume of 382,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.93. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.