Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post $0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

