Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 783,613 shares of company stock worth $15,331,932. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

