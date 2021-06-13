Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

United Community Banks stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.