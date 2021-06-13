Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Post $5.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will announce $5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $71.86. 300,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.61. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,157,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

