Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Hold

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Kamada stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kamada by 143,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kamada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

