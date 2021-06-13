Zacks Investment Research Downgrades loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.08.

loanDepot stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

