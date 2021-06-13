Zacks Investment Research Lowers Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $797.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,322 shares of company stock worth $2,943,763. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 39.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Clarus by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 89.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

