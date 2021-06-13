Zacks Investment Research Lowers Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 408.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

