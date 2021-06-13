Zacks Investment Research Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NCNO. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.22.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.80.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock valued at $30,921,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in nCino by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354,680 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,101,000 after acquiring an additional 255,885 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after acquiring an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 113.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 720,704 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

