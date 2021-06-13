Zacks Investment Research Lowers SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $47.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock worth $102,110,660. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SMART Global by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

